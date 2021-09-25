Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday said she is preparing to issue a state of emergency if there are severe enough staff shortages in hospitals and nursing homes on Monday, when a COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes into effect.

Deploying medically-trained National Guard troops, bringing medical professionals out of retirement and allowing people with medical licenses from other states and countries to practice in New York are among the options she is considering, the governor’s office said in a news release Saturday morning.

Hospital and nursing home officials have been warning that the mandate, which requires that all employees receive at least the first dose of the vaccine by Monday, could exacerbate existing shortages of nurses and other employees. The Healthcare Association of New York State, which represents hospitals, nursing homes and other health care organizations statewide, said in a Sept. 12 report that the shortage "could negatively impact the ability of some systems to provide care for their communities," especially upstate.

Even so, the healthcare association said it "stands firm in our support of the vaccine mandate," as does the Medical Society of the State of New York, which represents physicians statewide. That group’s president, Dr. Joseph Sellers, whose office is in upstate Cobleskill, recently told Newsday that the mandate will decrease the risk a health care provider would infect a patient.

"I can’t think of a worse thing than a health care worker bringing COVID to a patient," he said.

In a statement Saturday, Hochul said, "I am monitoring the staffing situation closely, and we have a plan to increase our health care workforce and help alleviate the burdens on our hospitals and other health care facilities. I commend all of the health care workers who have stepped up to get themselves vaccinated, and I urge all remaining health care workers who are unvaccinated to do so now so they can continue providing care."

As of Wednesday, 84% of hospital employees statewide were fully vaccinated, and as of Thursday, 77% of nursing home employees were fully vaccinated, according to state data.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The state did not immediately have data available on what percent of employees have received their first shot of the vaccine, which is all that is required by Monday.

Eighty-one percent of adult-care facility employees had been fully vaccinated by Thursday, the state said. The deadline for adult-care, home health care and hospice employees to get vaccinated is Oct. 7.

Employees who are terminated for refusing to get vaccinated will not be eligible for unemployment insurance unless they have a doctor-approved request for a medical exemption, under guidance that the state Department of Labor has issued, Saturday’s news release said.

The mandate includes a medical exemption but not an exemption for religious reasons.

The absence of a religious exemption has led to multiple lawsuits. A federal judge in Utica has barred the state from enforcing the mandate for employees who are seeking religious exemptions until Oct. 12.

Hochul has defended the absence of that exemption by saying that no major religious denomination opposes vaccinations, but supporters of a religious exemption say people should be able to act upon their personal religious beliefs, no matter what religious leaders say.

Hochul said she has a comprehensive plan to handle shortages that includes preparing an executive order to, if necessary, allow the retired medical professionals and "qualified health care professionals" with out-of-state and foreign medical licenses to practice, and to allow recent graduates to practice as well.

The governor’s office said Hochul also would work with the federal government to deploy disaster medical assistance teams. Those teams, which include doctors, nurses, EMTs, respiratory therapists, and pharmacists, are used during "public health and medical emergencies," according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.

Hochul said she also would work with the federal government to look at ways to expedite visa requests for medical professionals.

Hochul on Sept. 15 had — at the urging of the Healthcare Association — authorized EMTs to administer vaccines to help alleviate potential shortages. The initiatives that Hochul is preparing to implement if necessary include other association recommendations to increase staffing, such as making it easier to hire workers from out of state and Canada.

Officials from several Long Island hospitals and hospital systems recently told Newsday that they have plans in place to avoid any potential disruption in care.

Wendy Darwell, president and CEO of the Hauppauge-based Suburban Hospital Alliance of New York State, which represents hospitals on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley, recently told Newsday that no hospitals in her organization have told her they expect to cut services. But she said the impact of the mandate won’t be known for sure until Monday, because an unknown number of employees likely will get vaccinated in the last few days before the mandate takes effect.

One Long Island nursing home, Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack, has been preparing for a potential staff shortage by putting a quota on new admissions, to keep the number of residents low enough that care will not be affected.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sign up to get text alerts about COVID-19 and other topics at newsday.com/text.