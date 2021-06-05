New York’s lottery-ticket giveaway will extend to two Long Island COVID-19 vaccination sites next week, with the chance at a $5 million prize in exchange for getting a vaccine shot part of the state’s efforts to boost a slowing pace of inoculations.

Anyone getting the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Monday through Friday will get a lottery ticket that retails for $20, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Saturday morning in a statement.

The Jones Beach Field 3 vaccination site in Wantagh and the Suffolk Community College location in Brentwood are among 10 sites statewide that will participate in the program next week, the governor's office said.

No appointments are needed to get vaccinated. Only those 18 and older will receive a ticket.

"A robust vaccination program is a vital cornerstone of New York's efforts to rebuild our economy, and the state is implementing creative strategies to convince residents and families to get vaccinated for COVID-19," Cuomo said in a statement. "This potential $5 million grand prize for getting vaccinated is the latest salvo in our campaign to convince New Yorkers to take the shot, and we're extending it to give even more people a chance at a winning ticket."

The so-called "vax and scratch" program began May 20 at 10 vaccination sites statewide, including Stony Brook University.

In addition to the $5 million grand prize, there are 12 other payouts ranging from $20 to $50,000.

The number of people getting vaccinated statewide has fallen from a peak of an average of 121,678 vaccine shots each day in early May to 43,917 on average for the seven days ending Tuesday, according to a Newsday analysis of state data.

The "vax and scratch" announcement comes as school officials statewide discuss whether to allow kids to attend classes without masks starting Monday.

The state on Friday lifted a mandate that required masks for students, teachers and others. Masks will be "strongly encouraged" for those who are not fully vaccinated, but school officials can make the decision whether to require them.

Cuomo’s office said the new rule will go into effect Monday unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention objects.

CDC officials could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday morning.

The CDC still recommends that students, employees and visitors continue to wear masks in schools. And shortly before the state’s shift in mask policy Friday, the CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said new CDC research found a rise in the COVID-19 hospitalization rate for adolescents and said "until they are fully vaccinated, adolescents should continue to wear masks" when around people who are not vaccinated.

