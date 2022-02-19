TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long Island

COVID-19 vaccine booster requirement delayed for New York health care workers

Dr. Mary Bassett, Acting Commissioner NYS Dept of

Dr. Mary Bassett, Acting Commissioner NYS Dept of Health speaks at a COVID-19 briefing. Credit: Don Pollard

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com @DavidOlson11
Print

The state will delay enforcement of a requirement that health care workers receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot by Monday, as hundreds of thousands of them remain without the additional shot.

Only 75% of health care workers "have either received or are willing to receive a booster," according to data released by the state Department of Health on Friday.

"The reality is that not enough healthcare workers will be boosted by next week’s requirement in order to avoid substantial staffing issues in our already overstressed healthcare system," health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in a statement.

The state will make it easier for health care employees to receive boosters, including by offering more shots directly in health care settings, and then "reassess in three months whether additional steps need to be taken to increase booster rates among the healthcare work force," a health department statement said.

The requirement that all health care workers receive two vaccine shots — or one of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — remains in effect. Thousands of health care workers were fired for not complying with that mandate, which went into effect Sept. 27 for hospitals and nursing homes, and Oct. 7 for hospices, adult-care centers and other facilities.

Booster-shot rates vary greatly depending on the type of job and where the employee works, state data shows. Only 51% of nursing home employees were classified as having received a booster or as "willing and waiting booster," compared with 95% of hospice workers and 84% of hospital and home-care employees.

"The vaccine and booster are critical tools to keep both healthcare workers and their patients safe, and we continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose when eligible," Bassett said.

Although the highly contagious omicron variant increased the number of — and likelihood of — breakthrough cases of vaccinated people becoming infected with the coronavirus, an adult with a booster shot in January was 3.2 times less likely to test positive for COVID-19 than an unvaccinated person, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A "fully vaccinated" person without a booster shot was 2.6 times less likely to test positive.

An adult with a booster in December was 41 times less likely to die of COVID-19 than an unvaccinated person, according to the CDC. A fully vaccinated adult was 14 times less likely to die.

Booster vaccination rates have lagged for the general public as well. Just over 42% of fully vaccinated Long Islanders, and 43% of Americans who are fully vaccinated, have received a booster shot, according to the CDC.

Courts have upheld vaccination requirements imposed statewide and in New York City. Health care employees sued to block the state mandate, saying its lack of an exemption for religious objections was unconstitutional, but the U.S. Supreme Court in December rejected the challenge.

David Olson poses for an employee headshot at

David Olson covers health care. He has worked at Newsday since 2015 and previously covered immigration, multicultural issues and religion at The Press-Enterprise in Southern California.

Latest Long Island News

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during the
Hochul pulled housing bill after meeting with LI senators
Departing LIRR president Phillip Eng, right, speaks with
Eng says he's stepping away to spend more time with family
Many retired teachers have passed on the opportunity
Help wanted: At LI schools, it's a daily 'scramble' to fill some jobs
Southampton Village is continuing its search for a
Southampton Village vows more equitable payout for next police chief
Researchers at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island in Mineola
Researchers at LI hospital on quest to find Alzheimer's cause
Kevin Rollins in 2017.
Mother of man who fatally overdosed at Nassau jail files $20M wrongful death lawsuit
Didn’t find what you were looking for?