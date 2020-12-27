TODAY'S PAPER
Cuomo: New York 'in a footrace' with the virus through end of the holiday season

People went out to enjoy the sights around

People went out to enjoy the sights around Times Square in Manhattan on Christmas Day, many wearing masks to reduce risk of coronavirus transmission. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

By Lisa L. Colangelo
New York reported 7,623 new cases of COVID-19 and 115 deaths related to the disease, according to statistics released by the state on Sunday.

There were 130,299 tests reported, a noticeable decrease through the holiday weekend. The positivity rate remained similar to recent days at 5.85%.

Nassau County accounted for 812 of the new cases and Suffolk County for 885.

Officials are still concerned that holiday gatherings, where people do not wear face coverings and observe social distancing, could lead to a greater number of cases in January.

"As we near the end of the holiday season, New York remains locked in a footrace between the vaccine's quick distribution and COVID-19's continued spread," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement.

"It has been a tough year and we still have several tough months ahead, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and we will make it there if we all do our part to slow the spread," Cuomo said.

He said the state is working with the medical community get more people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

According to the state health department website, New York had received 630,000 vaccine doses and administered 89,000 doses as of December 22, 2020.

The 115 coronavirus-related deaths reported Sunday included four people in Nassau County and eight people in Suffolk County.

