Gov. Kathy Hochul reported more than 92,000 vaccine doses have been administered statewide over the last 24 hours, while the seven-day positivity rate on Long Island rose slightly, to 4.39%.

On Long Island, 726 people were reported as completely vaccinated in the past day, and 1,303 people received at least one dose.

In the last seven days, more than 700,000 total vaccine doses have been administered in New York, according to Hochul's report.

"We know the tools to avert a spike in the numbers this winter: Get vaccinated. Get the second dose if you haven't already," Hochul said in a statement. "Get the booster if you've done both. And don't forget to wear a mask in public indoor places."

On Long Island, the seven-day positivity rate rose to 4.39% Wednesday from 4.28% Tuesday. On Monday, the rate was 4.20%.

Statewide hospital discharges increased by 361 for a total of 214,246, but patients in the intensive care unit increased by 11 over the previous day for a total of 509.

Statewide patients in ICU with intubation also increased by four for a current total 246.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There were three more people hospitalized statewide than the previous day, a total of 2,583.

As of Wednesday, 8,388 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 532 new cases in Nassau County and 746 in Suffolk County. The daily positivity rate statewide was reported at 3.70%, just below the seven-day average of 3.84%.

The seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 people on Long Island saw a slight uptick to 35.02, on Wednesday.

Two Nassau residents were among 28 people who died due to complications from COVID-19.

Sign up to get text alerts about COVID-19 and other topics at newsday.com/text.