COVID-19 infection rates inch down in some areas with clusters, state figures show

Infection rates inched down in some areas with clusters of COVID-19 on Friday, while the infection rate for Long Island and other areas remained steady, according to state figures released Saturday.

Overall, the infection rate for all "red-zone" areas, where infections have been spiking in recent weeks, was 4.95% Friday, down a bit from the 5.4% rate the day before, the figures showed.

In addition, the infection rates showed improvement in cluster areas in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland and Orange counties.

The "red zone" areas are home to 2.8% of state population yet had 13.3% of all positive test results reported to the state Friday, and 17.9% of all positive case results reported to the state this week. The positivity rate for test results this past week in "red zone" areas has been 6.17%, down slightly from the previous week, according to state figures.

"Our numbers remain good news, even as clusters appear in certain areas of the state. Our testing system is so advanced that we were able to track clusters to 2.8% of the state's population and attack the virus within that population," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

Within the "red zone" focus areas, 3,901 test results were reported Friday, yielding 193 positives or a 4.95% positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these "red zone" areas, 130,678 tests results were reported, yielding 1,254 positives or 0.96% positivity rate.

Long Island's positivity rate was 1.1%, around where the number has hovered for days. New York City registered a rate of 1.1%.

Nassau County had 105 new cases, for a total of 47,841. Suffolk, in turn, had 72 new cases for a total of 47,357, according to the state figures.

The state suffered eight deaths Friday due to virus-related illness.

The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 722 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed eight establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. That included six in Suffolk and two in Nassau, the figures showed.

"It's going to take the work of all of us now to make sure we don't go backward on our hard-fought progress. We must all continue to wear our masks, wash our hands, remain socially distant, and above all, stay New York Tough," Cuomo said in a statement.