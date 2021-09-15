A state judge signed a temporary restraining order Tuesday barring enforcement of New York City’s vaccine mandate for municipal workers, set to take effect Sept. 27, the United Federation of Teachers labor union said Tuesday night.

According to the union, the case was brought by the Municipal Labor Committee, an umbrella organization, and the order issued by New York State Supreme Court Judge Laurence Love.

A hearing is set for Sept. 22.

Earlier Tuesday, a federal judge upstate said the state must allow a religious exemption to its coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers, at least temporarily, suspending a rule providing no exemptions.

The order, issued by Judge David N. Hurd of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York in Utica, contrasts with one Sunday by a federal judge in Brooklyn, who refused to issue any suspension of the state's mandate.

In that case, which makes similar arguments to the one considered by Hurd, two Syosset Hospital nurses are objecting to the shots on religious-freedom grounds guaranteed by the First Amendment. The plaintiffs in the Syosset Hospital case are appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, whose jurisdiction includes all of the state.

Hurd's partial suspension, a temporary restraining order that applies statewide, lasts until at least Sept. 28, when he is to hear oral arguments. It does not, "as a practical matter," go into effect until Sept. 27, when health care workers must have gotten at least one vaccine dose as a condition of employment, he noted in the order. The plaintiffs want Hurd to go a step further and issue an injunction blocking the mandate until the case is resolved, according to court filings.

