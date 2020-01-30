As Suffolk officials grapple with how 8-year-old Thomas Valva’s death could have been prevented, records show the county’s Child Protective Services, which has received newfound attention over the case, has been managing large caseloads with a relatively small staff.

Thomas, who died of hypothermia Jan. 17 after allegedly being forced to sleep in an unheated garage, was one of about 1,000 children a year that CPS caseworkers are charged with monitoring and providing services to while trying to stop abuse, records show. Allegations that he was being mistreated were part of more than 9,000 reports of child abuse or neglect caseworkers must investigate every year.

But there are less than 200 caseworkers to shoulder the caseloads, according to records and the county legislature’s Budget Review Office. A small portion of preventive services cases are handled by an outside contractor.

The staffing level has left caseworkers dealing with a larger caseload on average over the years than recommended, ranging from 12 to 15 monthly per worker. At times, several Suffolk CPS caseworkers handled more than 30 cases a month.

Thomas died as CPS caseload figures were improving, from 17.9 monthly per worker at the start of 2019 to 12.4 at the end, records show.

Thomas and his brother Anthony, 10, who both were on the autism spectrum, were forced to sleep on the bare concrete floor of their Center Moriches home’s unheated garage as temperatures dipped to 19 degrees overnight, police officials said. The boys were punished through food deprivation and exposure to extremely frigid temperatures, police said.

Thomas’ dad, Michael Valva, an NYPD transit officer, and Valva’s fiancee, Angela Pollina, both charged with second-degree murder, were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. They have pleaded not guilty and denied the abuse allegations.

CPS investigated several complaints about the Valva family, including in 2018 after child-neglect petitions were filed with family court, officials said. CPS also was responsible for supervising the family at its Center Moriches home for a year after Family Court Judge Frank Tantone’s order, which included orders of protection against Valva and Pollina to “refrain from harmful behavior towards the children,” and mandated parenting classes.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The boy’s mother, who did not have custody of her sons for two years before Thomas’ death, criticized Suffolk County social service officials, judges, police and prosecutors who she said failed to intervene when she complained that Valva abused the boys and his two brothers.

“This could have been preventable,” Justyna Zubko-Valva said at Thomas' wake Wednesday. “But the people who protect children were protecting the abuser instead.”

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has pledged to do a “top-to-bottom” internal review of the Department of Social Services’ actions in the case. A separate task force will examine how CPS handles cases involving children with autism. The state Office of Children and Family Services is conducting an independent review.

“At this time, we are not going to prejudge the results of the review process,” Bellone spokesman Derek Poppe said, responding to questions about whether Bellone plans to increase agency staffing or funding after Thomas’ death.

In Nassau, county legislators are being proactive. They have scheduled a Feb. 5 hearing to review the county’s procedures for its Department of Social Services, in the aftermath of Thomas’ death. The meeting of the county’s health and social services committee is scheduled for 7 p.m. in legislative chambers in Mineola.

Legis. Rose Marie Walker (R-Hicksville), chair of the committee, said in holding the hearing she wants to “make sure there is adequate staffing to properly handle their (DSS workers’) caseloads, so they are able to properly serve our residents.”

“In reviewing these procedures, we are taking every possible measure to ensure what happened in Suffolk does not happen here,” she said.

Legis. Laura Schaefer (R-Westbury) said since Thomas' death, residents have approached her to ask, “What’s happening here? Can we make sure this doesn’t happen here?”

“It’s just to really make sure if there any resources that they still need ... to prevent something like this from happening. We are here to help,” she added.

Said Legis. James Kennedy (R-Massapequa): “I know from speaking with people that they have seen this and they’re afraid of this, and we have to make sure that we are ... proactive, rather than reactive.”