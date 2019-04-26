A North Amityville man who fled the state to avoid arrest after causing a multivehicle crash that injured a toddler and four adults in Mastic Beach in March has been arrested and indicted on a slew of charges, including leaving the scene of an accident, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said.

Ronald Hubbard, 45, was arrested on March 26 in Redding, Pennsylvania, and brought back to Suffolk on April 10 to answer for his crimes, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said Thursday when the indictment against Hubbard was made public.

On March 20, at about 11 a.m., Hubbard, driving a 2006 Nissan Altima, with an 18-month-old boy and two adults in the car, was traveling west on Neighborhood Road, authorities said. At the same time, a Suffolk County police officer, traveling east, noticed that the Altima was missing its front license plate and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Hubbard fled, authorities said. They said he turned onto Oakwood Drive, then Flower Road, traveling south, when he ran a stop sign at the intersection with Neighborhood Road and hit a 2017 Toyota RAV4, which was traveling west on Neighborhood, causing the sport utility vehicle to overturn.

The passengers in the Toyota, Maryann Valentin, 59, and James Mayo, 56, both of Shirley, were injured in the crash.

All three passengers in Hubbard’s Nissan — the 18-month-old boy, Sabine Auguste, 34, of Ridge, and Jamel Hubbard, 33, of Wyandanch — were seriously injured in the crash, Sini said. The boy remains in critical condition.

Ronald Hubbard, who was not injured, allegedly told police officers at the scene that he was a bystander and gave a statement using an alias.

"He walked away from the destruction, lied to police about his involvement and ultimately fled the state to avoid taking responsibility for his careless actions,” Sini said in the release.

Hubbard was charged with four counts of second-degree assault, first-degree making an apparently sworn false statement, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or serious physical injury, third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal impersonation, endangering the welfare of a child, false personation, reckless driving, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the district attorney’s office.

Hubbard was arraigned on the charges Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip. State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho set bail at $500,000 cash or $1 million bond. He is due back in court on May 29.