TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long Island

Bicyclist critical after crash with car in Franklin Square, police say

A bicyclist was struck and critically injured on

A bicyclist was struck and critically injured on a rain-slicked Hempstead Turnpike near Willam Avenue in Franklin Square around 9:30 p.m. Friday.. Credit: By Lou Minutoli

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

A cyclist was hospitalized with head trauma and internal injuries after a Friday night crash with a Honda in Franklin Square, Nassau police said.

In a news release, Homicide Squad detectives said the 9:36 p.m. crash occurred when a 64-year-old man driving a silver Honda was heading east on Hempstead Turnpike near William Avenue; the 51-year-old male cyclist was going west on the turnpike.

The driver remained on the scene after the crash. The cyclist was in critical condition at a hospital on New Year's morning.

Police did not release either man’s name.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Police department conducts a DWI checkpoint
Nassau judge, police spar over providing disciplinary records
Nassau County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman, center, along with
No mask, vaccine mandates for Blakeman inauguration
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman at the Theodore
As he prepares to take over, Blakeman defends stance on masks
Protesters against vaccine mandates rally at Stony Brook
Opponents of COVID vaccine mandates to rally in Albany
With the surge in cases, Eric Ferraioli, of
As 2022 begins, LIers grow weary — and remain wary — of COVID
Revelers celebrate in Times Square in New York
New York City ushers in 2022 with ball drop in Times Square
Didn’t find what you were looking for?