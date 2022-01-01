A cyclist was hospitalized with head trauma and internal injuries after a Friday night crash with a Honda in Franklin Square, Nassau police said.

In a news release, Homicide Squad detectives said the 9:36 p.m. crash occurred when a 64-year-old man driving a silver Honda was heading east on Hempstead Turnpike near William Avenue; the 51-year-old male cyclist was going west on the turnpike.

The driver remained on the scene after the crash. The cyclist was in critical condition at a hospital on New Year's morning.

Police did not release either man’s name.