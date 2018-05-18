TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

2 men hurt, one seriously, when car overturns, police say

Two men were hurt, one seriously, when their

Two men were hurt, one seriously, when their vehicle overturned in Greenlawn at the intersection of Clay Pitts Road and Stratford Avenue on Friday at 6:50 p.m. Photo Credit: Joseph C. Sperber

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Two men from East Northport were hurt, one seriously, when their vehicle overturned Friday night in Greenlawn, Suffolk police said.

The driver, 29, lost control of his Nissan about 6:50 p.m. as he headed west on Clay Pitts Road near Stratford Avenue, Second Precinct detectives said.

He was taken to Huntington Hospital with serious injuries, while his passenger, 36, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for injuries that were not life threatening.

The men’s names were withheld Friday night while their families were notified, police said.

Other details, including what caused the driver to lose control, were not immediately available.

