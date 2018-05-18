Two men from East Northport were hurt, one seriously, when their vehicle overturned Friday night in Greenlawn, Suffolk police said.

The driver, 29, lost control of his Nissan about 6:50 p.m. as he headed west on Clay Pitts Road near Stratford Avenue, Second Precinct detectives said.

He was taken to Huntington Hospital with serious injuries, while his passenger, 36, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for injuries that were not life threatening.

The men’s names were withheld Friday night while their families were notified, police said.

Other details, including what caused the driver to lose control, were not immediately available.