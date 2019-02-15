A Copiague man who police said was driving drunk when he crashed his car into three occupied vehicles Thursday night has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Ellis DeLarosa, 45, was heading south on North Strong Avenue in Copiague at 7:21 p.m. when Suffolk County police said he lost control of his 2008 Kia minivan and struck the three vehicles.

Police said DeLarosa drove off, heading west on Marconi Boulevard, where his minivan clipped a utility pole then crashed into a brick wall.

The occupants in all three vehicles were not hurt, police said.

“They declined medical treatment at the scene,” said a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County police department.

DeLarosa, who police said suffered “minor” injuries, was treated at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

DeLarosa was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Central Islip. His arraignment information was not available.