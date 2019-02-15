TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
47° Good Evening
Long Island

Drunken driver crashes into 3 occupied cars in Copiague, police say

The Copiague Fire Department and Suffolk County Police

The Copiague Fire Department and Suffolk County Police respond to a crash on Marconi Boulevard in Copiague Thursday. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A Copiague man who police said was driving drunk when he crashed his car into three occupied vehicles Thursday night has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Ellis DeLarosa, 45, was heading south on North Strong Avenue in Copiague at 7:21 p.m. when Suffolk County police said he lost control of his 2008 Kia minivan and struck the three vehicles.  

Police said DeLarosa drove off, heading west on Marconi Boulevard, where his minivan clipped a utility pole then crashed into a brick wall.

The occupants in all three vehicles were not hurt, police said.

“They declined medical treatment at the scene,” said a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County police department.

DeLarosa, who police said suffered “minor” injuries, was treated at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

DeLarosa was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Central Islip. His arraignment information was not available.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's amendments to his budget Source: Cuomo to restore municipal aid in budget
Investigators at the scene Wednesday of the friendly NYPD fatal friendly fire defendant held without bail
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, cops say
Members of the family of Richard Jacobellis outside Man gets prison for heroin sale that killed wrestler
A tractor trailer crash that closed the eastbound Truck crash closes eastbound Sunrise Highway
Suffolk Police say that Julia Kennelly, 23, of Drunken driver hits car, tree, police say