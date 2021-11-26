TODAY'S PAPER
Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Farmingdale

By Keldy Ortiz
A driver is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Farmingdale Friday morning, Nassau County police said.

Police said they responded to the crash which occurred at the intersection of Clinton Street and Conklin Street at 10:56 a.m., police said, where a 2011 Nissan Xterra was heading west on Conklin Street, colliding with a 2006 Mercedes heading east on Clinton Street.

The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased at 3:52 p.m. by hospital staff, police said. The driver of the Nissan and a passenger were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.

The identification and hometown of the deceased were not released.

