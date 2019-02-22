TODAY'S PAPER
Driver killed as SUV hits utility pole, police say

Suffolk police are investigating a motor vehicle crash

Suffolk police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman on Wheeler Road in Hauppauge before dawn Friday. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A woman driving a 2003 Nissan Murano SUV died after veering off Wheeler Road in Hauppauge and slamming into a utility pole before dawn on Friday, Suffolk police said.

The driver, who was headed south about 4:20 a.m. and who was pronounced dead at the scene, has yet to be identified.

The safety of the sport utility vehicle will be checked; anyone with information about the crash should call Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

