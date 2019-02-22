A woman driving a 2003 Nissan Murano SUV died after veering off Wheeler Road in Hauppauge and slamming into a utility pole before dawn on Friday, Suffolk police said.

The driver, who was headed south about 4:20 a.m. and who was pronounced dead at the scene, has yet to be identified.

The safety of the sport utility vehicle will be checked; anyone with information about the crash should call Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.