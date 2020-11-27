A Lindenhurst man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after colliding with a motorcycle Friday afternoon in the village and killing the driver, Suffolk County police said.

The motorcyclist, Michael Goldstein, 52, of Farmingdale, was killed in the crash, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Wellwood and Buffalo avenues, police said.

Goldstein was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Wellwood Avenue when his vehicle struck a 2007 Toyota 4Runner headed north on Wellwood, making a left turn onto Buffalo Avenue, police said.

Adrian Kostyuk, 56, of Lindenhurst, was identified as the driver of the 4Runner. He was not hurt, police said.

Kostyuk will be held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip, officials said.

The Harley Davidson and 4Runner were impounded for safety checks, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.