TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Evening
SEARCH
48° Good Evening
Long Island

Motorcyclist killed in crash with driver who was drunk, police say

Suffolk County police investigate a crash between an

Suffolk County police investigate a crash between an SUV and a motorcyle on Friday evening on Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst.  Credit: Bryan Lopez

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A Lindenhurst man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after colliding with a motorcycle Friday afternoon in the village and killing the driver, Suffolk County police said.

The motorcyclist, Michael Goldstein, 52, of Farmingdale, was killed in the crash, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Wellwood and Buffalo avenues, police said.

Goldstein was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Wellwood Avenue when his vehicle struck a 2007 Toyota 4Runner headed north on Wellwood, making a left turn onto Buffalo Avenue, police said.

Adrian Kostyuk, 56, of Lindenhurst, was identified as the driver of the 4Runner. He was not hurt, police said.

Kostyuk will be held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip, officials said.

The Harley Davidson and 4Runner were impounded for safety checks, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Latest Long Island News

The Department of Motor Vehicles is moving out Huntington DMV moving Monday to new site in Dix Hills
Two people were killed Thursday night when this Police ID 2 killed in Thanksgiving Day crash
Nassau police respond to a two incidents at Police probe food court fight, theft at Roosevelt Field
New York Attorney General Letitia James, seen in AG: Professional fundraisers pocket 30% of donations
Wyandanch school board president James Crawford said trustees, Wyandanch district expects surplus of $6 million-plus
Pre-pandemic SantaCon revelers are seen in Manhattan, long Organizers: NYC SantaCon canceled due to coronavirus
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search