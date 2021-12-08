TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long Island

Motorcyclist dies after crash with van in Hempstead, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A motorcyclist died from injuries suffered in a collision with a cargo van in Hempstead on Tuesday night, Nassau police said.

The motorcyclist was headed north on Main Street, according to the police; the 2001 Ford van driver, who was not hurt and who remained at the site, was traveling east on Jackson Street.

Taken to a hospital after the approximately 8:31 p.m. crash, the motorcyclist was pronounced at 9:57 p.m.

The identity of neither individual was released; detectives are still investigating the crash, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County police at a gas station where
Cops: Backseat passenger shot in SUV
December is shaping up to be a great
December means primetime for Long Island star gazers
National Grid president Rudolph Wynter, left, in Hempstead
National Grid program offering low-cost heat to needy LI homeowners 
One of Long Island's largest grants for the
More than $2.5M in grants to improve water quality in Long Island Sound
A general view of UFC 244 at Madison
NYSAC on top of its game as MMA in New York continues to grow
Democrat Robert Calarco, presiding officer of the Suffolk
Suffolk lawmakers conclude sole redistricting hearing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?