A motorcyclist died from injuries suffered in a collision with a cargo van in Hempstead on Tuesday night, Nassau police said.

The motorcyclist was headed north on Main Street, according to the police; the 2001 Ford van driver, who was not hurt and who remained at the site, was traveling east on Jackson Street.

Taken to a hospital after the approximately 8:31 p.m. crash, the motorcyclist was pronounced at 9:57 p.m.

The identity of neither individual was released; detectives are still investigating the crash, police said.