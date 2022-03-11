The 17-year-old driver killed Wednesday in a crash in Old Westbury has been identified as a 12th-grader at The Wheatley School, according to officials at the East Williston school district.

Hasan Suleman was driving a 2019 BMW south on Glen Cove Road near Hewlett Drive at 2:52 p.m. when his car crossed a median and hit an out-of-service Nassau Inter-County Express bus headed north, police said. A Nassau County police medic pronounced Suleman dead at the scene Wednesday.

Family members could not be reached for comment Friday.

Elaine Kanas, East Williston superintendent, said in a statement that she was "filled with incredible sadness" and told students and staff that support would be available to them at each of the district's three schools — North Side School, Willets Road School and Wheatley in Old Westbury.

"I know our community will join together to support Hasan’s family and each other as we face this unspeakable tragedy," Kanas said.