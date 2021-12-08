Only one driver was seriously injured in a four-vehicle smashup on the westbound Long Island Expressway on Tuesday afternoon in Holtsville, police said.

The sole victim, Jacqueline Gonzalez, 18, of Shirley, was driving a 2007 Ford Mustang around 4:37 p.m. when it was hit by a 2008 Kia Sorrento driven by Kenneth Alveari, 40, of Holbrook. He was trying to merge onto the ramp for Exit 62, according to a police statement.

The Mustang then struck a 2004 Nissan Altima, with Edward O’Moore-Klopf, 60, of East Setauket, behind the wheel, according to police. And then the Nissan smacked into a 2019 Dodge Ram that was driven by Ricardo Barbaduenas, 28, of Selden. None of the men, police said, were hurt.

Gonzalez was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital; the safety of the vehicles will be checked.