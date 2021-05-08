TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Miller Place man hurt in crash may have first suffered medical episode

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
A Miller Place man was critically injured when he crashed into shrubbery Saturday morning after possibly suffering a medical episode.

Suffolk County police said Stephen Laudani, 75, was driving a 2021 Dodge Durango on Radio Avenue in Miller Place when he veered off the road at 10:20 a.m.

Police found him unconscious in the sport utility vehicle and EMTs performed CPR. Police said he may have suffered a medical incident before the crash.

Laudani was taken to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson and then to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

