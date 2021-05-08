A Miller Place man was critically injured when he crashed into shrubbery Saturday morning after possibly suffering a medical episode.

Suffolk County police said Stephen Laudani, 75, was driving a 2021 Dodge Durango on Radio Avenue in Miller Place when he veered off the road at 10:20 a.m.

Police found him unconscious in the sport utility vehicle and EMTs performed CPR. Police said he may have suffered a medical incident before the crash.

Laudani was taken to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson and then to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.