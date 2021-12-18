A West Babylon man was critically injured when he was ejected from his motorcycle in a crash Friday evening in North Lindenhurst, police said.

Ruben Velez Jr, 57, was driving a 2018 Yamaha motorcycle north on Straight Path when he crashed into a 2009 Honda CRV that was turning left from Bedell Street shortly after 5 p.m., Suffolk County police said in a statement.

Velez was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. The driver of the Honda, Luis Molina, 46, of Wyandanch, was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Police impounded the motorcycle and SUV for safety checks.