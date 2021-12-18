TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with SUV, police say

A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a crash

A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a crash with an SUV in North Lindenhurst on Friday evening, Suffolk police said. Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
A West Babylon man was critically injured when he was ejected from his motorcycle in a crash Friday evening in North Lindenhurst, police said.

Ruben Velez Jr, 57, was driving a 2018 Yamaha motorcycle north on Straight Path when he crashed into a 2009 Honda CRV that was turning left from Bedell Street shortly after 5 p.m., Suffolk County police said in a statement.

Velez was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. The driver of the Honda, Luis Molina, 46, of Wyandanch, was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Police impounded the motorcycle and SUV for safety checks.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

