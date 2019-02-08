Crash near Stony Brook hospital; at least one person seriously hurt, cops say
At least one person is seriously injured in a car crash near the entrance to Stony Brook University Hospital, Suffolk police said.
Police received a call at 11:23 a.m. and the caller reported that the car, on North Nicolls Road, which is now closed heading north, had “overturned,” said a spokeswoman for the department. But police have not confirmed that the vehicle flipped over.
Officers are at the scene investigating the crash.
