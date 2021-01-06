A Huntington Manor Fire Department volunteer pulled a severely injured motorist from a burning vehicle Tuesday after the driver crashed into a cement overpass of the Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway in Woodbury, Nassau police said.

The 34-year-old male driver, who was not identified, survived but remains in critical condition at a hospital, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. when the driver of a 2012 Audi, traveling west on the Long Island Expressway, lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, struck a cement barrier wall and was launched into the expressway's overpass, according to detectives from the Second Squad. The impact of the collision caused the Audi to catch fire, police said.

A witness to the crash, Dale Bartolomeo of Huntington Station, was the first to reach the unconscious driver.

Bartolomeo, an EMT with the FDNY, worked with two other good Samaritans to remove the driver from the engulfed vehicle, authorities said.

Police medics, along with members of the Nassau Police Department's Highway Patrol Bureau, Second Precinct and Emergency Services Unit, responded to the scene and performed lifesaving measures until a police helicopter arrived at the scene.

A message left with Bartolomeo at the Huntington Manor Fire Department was not immediately returned.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.