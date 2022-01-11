Two cars struck and killed a 30-year-old man standing in the middle of Brentwood Road in Bay Shore, the hamlet where the pedestrian lived, on Monday night, Suffolk police said.

Christopher Weiler was pronounced at South Shore University Hospital, police said, after he was hit between Tillie and Redington streets around 7 p.m.

A southbound 1999 Jeep driven by Jorge Campos Orellana, 31, of Bay Shore, was the first to crash into him, police said in a statement. That collision "knocked" Weiler into the northbound lane, they said.

That is where he was hit by a 2006 Hyundai driven by David Bevilaegua, 36, of East Meadow, police said.

Neither motorist was hurt; the safety of their vehicles is being checked.