Pedestrian critically injured after crash on Middle Country Road in Coram, police say

A pedestrian was critically injured Tuesday evening when he was struck by the driver of a car in Coram, Suffolk police said.

The man was crossing Middle Country Road, just east of Route 112, when he was struck by the driver of a 2010 Ford Fusion about 6:50 p.m., police said. The man, whose name was withheld pending notification of his relatives, was transported by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of critical injuries, police said.

The driver of the Ford, Debra Mannkopf, 54, of Middle Island, was not injured, according to police.

Detectives are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

