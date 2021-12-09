TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long Island

Driver seriously hurt in two-car crash in Eastport, police say

Suffolk police investigate a two-car crash that left

Suffolk police investigate a two-car crash that left one driver with critical injuries on Wednesday afternoon in Eastport. Credit: John Roca

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A motorist driving a 2019 Honda Accord was critically injured when he tried to turn left onto County Road 111 from East Moriches-Riverhead roads and crossed in front of a southbound 2013 Honda Accord in Eastport, Suffolk police said Thursday.

The two Accords collided around 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a statement.

Anthony Ricci, 60, of East Moriches, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, according to police. His passenger, Francis Ricci, 60, of East Moriches, was taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, Sean Schilling, 46, of Islip Terrace, also suffered nonserious injuries and was taken to Patchogue's Long Island Community Hospital.

Both Accords were impounded to undergo safety checks, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

