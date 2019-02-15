TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk Police say that Julia Kennelly, 23, of Ridge, was driving drunk when she crashed her sport utility vehicle into another car near the intersection of Yaphank-Middle Island Road and Longwood Road in Middle Island on Feb. 14, 2019. Photo Credit: LiHotShots

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A Ridge woman who police said was driving drunk when she crashed her sport utility vehicle into a car in Middle Island Thursday has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Julia Kennelly, 23, was driving north on Yaphank Middle Island Road about 9:35 p.m. when she tried to turn right onto Longwood Road, police said. As Kennelly attempted to make the right turn, police said she lost control of her 2006 Honda CRV and crashed into a 2008 Honda Civic, which had stopped on Longwood Road.

“Kennelly then crashed the CRV into a tree on the eastside of Yaphank Middle Island Road, and the vehicle caught fire,” police said in a news release.

Kennelly escaped unharmed. The driver of the Honda Civic and his passenger were taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue and treated for “minor” injuries, police said.

Kennelly was arraigned Friday and released on her own recognizance, according to online court records. She was represented by the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County, the records state. No one from that office could be reached Friday.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

