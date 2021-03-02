TODAY'S PAPER
Docs: Suspect in $1 million identity theft ring pleads guilty

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart, left, and Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini, right, announce the indictment of 13 people in connection with the $1 million identity theft ring in September 2020. Credit: James Carbone

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
The California man Suffolk prosecutors said was the mastermind of a scheme that netted more than $1 million by creating new identities with stolen information pleaded guilty to first-degree scheme to defraud Monday, according to court records.

Adam D. Arena, 43, was the leader of a ring that used Social Security numbers stolen from people unlikely to check their credit histories, including children, recent immigrants, the elderly, the incarcerated and even the dead to create synthetic -- or fraudulent -- identities, Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini’s office said. The defendants used those synthetic identities to get loans and establish credit.

The scammers used their own names and dates of birth along with the stolen Social Security numbers and random addresses in Suffolk County to obtain loans and other credit while defrauding financial institutions, prosecutors said.

Arena, of Corona, Calif., as well as 12 other people and three corporations were charged in a 108-count indictment unsealed in September. At least 10 of the defendants were Long Island residents.

Arena’s attorney, Robin Yanes of Culver City, Calif., declined to comment.

Sini’s office said Arena created shell corporations that falsely reported the fraudulent identities to credit reporting agencies to boost the credit ratings of the fake identities, law enforcement officials said.

Authorities said last September that local losses topped $1 million dollars, and that the same schemers amassed a credit limit of hundreds of millions of dollars across the country.

With fake credit histories established, the scheme's participants allegedly used the synthetic identities to get loans that weren't repaid and to max credit cards — what authorities said is known as a credit "bust out."

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

