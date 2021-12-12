A West Hempstead man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter after his pickup truck crashed with a vehicle in Woodmere late Saturday night, leaving a 15-year-old girl dead and a woman in critical condition, Nassau police said.

Arlin Javier Aguilera, 34, was arrested at the scene and is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated, officials said.

Police did not release the names of the crash victims Sunday morning but said the teenager was a passenger of a white 2018 Audi Q5 SUV, which had five occupants at the time of the 10:58 p.m. collision. She was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m.

The Audi driver was a 38-year-old woman who is in critical condition, police said. The other three passengers suffered less serious injuries, police said.

Police said the Audi was turning southbound onto Peninsula Boulevard from Edward Avenue when it collided with a blue 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Aguilera travelling northbound on Peninsula Boulevard.

Aguilera and a passenger in his truck were treated for minor injuries.

Other than Nassau police, the Woodmere Fire Department and ambulances from Hatzolah also responded to the scene.