TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Teen charged in killing of suspected MS-13 gang witness

Nassau Police investigate the scene where a body

Nassau Police investigate the scene where a body of a 36-year-old man was discovered on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in New Cassel.  Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

A 17-year-old boy from New Cassel has been arrested and charged with the beating death of a 36-year-old homeless man earlier this month who was expected to testify against his alleged MS-13 attackers, Nassau police said.

The teenager, who police did not identify, was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree murder, authorities said.

The victim, Wilmer Maldonado Rodriguez, a former New Cassel resident, was found bludgeoned to death Feb. 2 in the hamlet after his identity as a victim willing to testify against his alleged MS-13 attackers was revealed to the defense as part of the pre-trial process. Rodriguez was severely beaten and stabbed by alleged MS-13 gang members in October 2018 and had been scheduled to testify against his suspected attackers.

The teen was expected to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

A couple goes for an early morning walk Forecast: Week starts dry before rain moves in
Jazlynn Howard discusses subjects in class with one Hempstead students delving into African American history
The office of New York State Comptroller Thomas Comptroller won't audit Schnirman after $710,000 online theft
Republicans and Democrats are seeking candidates to replace Democrats, GOP seek Anthony Palumbo replacement
Joshua Price was appointed to a director role Huntington appoints a director who was rejected a month ago
Jennie Giusto and her 4-day-old daughter Angelina Rose, LI woman gives birth in minivan on Northern State Parkway
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search