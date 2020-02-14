TODAY'S PAPER
FBI to review investigation into 1990 killing of Suffolk detective

Det. Dennis Wustenhoff and his vehicle, which was parked in Patchogue at the time of the explosion. Credit: Handout/Handout

By Joan Gralla
The investigation into the 1990 murder of a Suffolk County narcotics detective now will be reviewed by the FBI, the Suffolk police commissioner said Friday, saying it will bring a fresh perspective to the cold case.

Det. Dennis Wustenhoff died Feb. 15, 1990, after a bomb exploded when he tried to start his unmarked vehicle outside his Patchogue home, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers has pledged a $10,000 reward, to be paid to anyone whose information leads to an arrest, police said, adding that the cash would be paid within 72 hours.

"It has been 30 years and Detective Wustenhoff’s murder remains unsolved, therefore it is important that the department takes advantage of every resource available,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said in a statement. “Detective Wustenhoff’s family, along with colleagues from the department, deserve justice in this case.”

Wustenhoff was survived by his wife, Fran; two daughters, Melissa and Jennifer; and a son, Kevin, who joined the department in 2005 and who had no immediate comment.

Two years ago, the son — just 12 years old when his father was slain — said he felt a deep sense of loss at pivotal moments in his life.

“When I learned to drive, when I went to the prom, when I got married, when I had children, when I graduated from the academy, that’s when it has become toughest,” he said. “That’s when I think about him. That’s when I want him here.”

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-220-TIPS, or utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.  

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

