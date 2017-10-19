Three Wyandanch men have been arrested and charged with running illegal dog breeding and training facilities that a state official described as “prisons of torture.”

The facilities, run under the guise of being dog kennels, were actually part of a sophisticated dog fighting network, state Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman said Thursday at a news conference outside the Babylon Town animal shelter in West Babylon.

The men — Richard Davis, 34, Martin Newkirk, 49, and Taikeem Wheeler, 26 — each were charged with multiple felonies that carry a maximum penalty of up to 4 years in prison. Wheeler and Newkirk were arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip Thursday. Newkirk was ordered held on $75,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond, while Wheeler was ordered held on $15,000 cash bail or $35,000 bond. Davis was awaiting arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Schneiderman, joined by Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini, said the arrests came as part of a monthslong investigation dubbed “Operation Bloodline.” The probe led to the execution of search warrants at two Wyandanch facilities, the Roll Right Kennel at Davis’ home on Birch Street and the Rise ’n’ Shine Kennel at Newkirk’s home on Irving Avenue. Wheeler is alleged to have run a third kennel, Across the Line Kennel, at his North 26th Street home.

All three kennels were interconnected, Schneiderman said, and served to feed into a dogfighting ring operation. The investigation led to the rescue of 36 pit bull terriers, more than half of which are puppies — some only weeks old. He said 14 pit bulls were rescued from Davis’ home, 20 from Newkirk’s home and two from Wheeler’s home.

What investigators saw inside the homes, Schneiderman said, was a “truly gruesome discovery.” The dogs were found with untreated wounds, including a broken leg; living in filthy conditions with no food or water; and tethered by heavy chains. Some were in weighted vests and investigators found a treadmill and supplements — all used to make the dogs stronger for fighting.

Three animals — two puppies that had been mauled by their mother, and Wheeler’s dog, Sophie, who was deemed too great of a threat to humans — had to be euthanized due to the extent of the abuse, Schneiderman said.

“This was truly a chamber of horrors for these dogs,” Schneiderman said. The dogs, he said, “were treated in a manner designed to make them angry, to make them fighters, to make them anti-social and to make money off of their suffering.”

The dogs were prized because they come from what are considered prized bloodlines in dog fighting. These dogs are called “game” dogs, Schneiderman said and the men arrested allegedly advertised online that they were selling game dogs from winning bloodlines. The dogs sold for $1,600 and higher, he said.

Wheeler’s attorney, Robert Macedonio, said his client denies all the charges and maintains his dogs — Sophie, 5, and a 6-month-old named Bunny — were beloved family pets, along with three other dogs that he said officials did not seize.

“If this was a chamber of horrors like [Schneiderman] said, why didn’t they take all the dogs?” Macedonio said. “This looks like a political stunt by the attorney general.”

Attorney information for the other two men was not immediately available Thursday.

The rescued dogs are being cared for by the ASPCA, which hopes to eventually put them up for adoption.