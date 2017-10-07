A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of a Valley Stream man whose body was discovered in March in the woods at Massapequa Preserve, where he was slain by MS-13 gang members, Nassau County police said Saturday.

Antonio Cullal, 23, of Princeton Street in Hempstead, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay, 19. Cullal is scheduled for arraignment Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

According to court papers, Gonzales-Espantzay, who police said was not involved in any gang, was stabbed and shot multiple times after being lured into the woods by another suspect — Laura Christina Campos, 28, of Bladensburg, Maryland.

Gonzales-Espantzay’s body was discovered near Seaview and Ocean avenues shortly after 2 p.m. on March 23 by a man walking his dog in the park, police said.

Authorities said Gonzales-Espantzay was lured into the woods by Campos, who told him they would have sex.

Others charged earlier in connection with the killing are Carlos Portillo, 22, of Hempstead, and Kevin Granados-Coreas, 19, of Rosedale, Queens.

Long Island law enforcement authorities have targeted gang violence since the bodies of two teenage girls were discovered last September in Brentwood after police said they were killed by MS-13 members.

Months later, the gang beat and mutilated four young men in a Central Islip park, according to police.

Check back for updates on this developing story.