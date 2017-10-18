Six knifepoint robberies in the past four weeks — including a Tuesday heist at a Medford Dollar Tree — may be the work of the same woman, Suffolk police said.

In the latest case, the suspect brandished a knife and demanded money about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Dollar Tree on Horseblock Road, police said.

“Employees opened the register, and the woman grabbed cash out of the drawer, then fled on foot,” Suffolk police Asst. Commissioner Justin Meyers said in a statement.

The robbery follows similar holdups at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Medford Avenue in North Patchogue at about 8:30 p.m. Monday; a Carvel store on Horseblock Road in Farmingville about 10 p.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Saturday; and at two other businesses, police said.

“Each robbery involved a female who was armed with a knife and fled on foot,” Meyers said. “The suspect is in her late twenties or early thirties and was wearing dark pants and a dark shirt.”

The suspect wore face paint both times when she robbed Carvel, said Deborah Davidson, the store’s operations manager. The first night, the woman’s face was painted black and white, and the second night, she had white streaks, according to Davidson, who said she viewed a store surveillance tape of the holdups.

The robber ordered ice cream, the Carvel manager said, and when an employee opened the register, she demanded cash.

“Once the register was opened,” Davidson said, “she took out her knife and said ‘Give me the [expletive] money.’ ”

Police on Sunday said the Carvel robberies appear to be linked. The Carvel suspect was described as stocky, between 5 feet, 2 inches and 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with long, dark hair. Police said the woman in both Carvel holdups wore a dark, long-sleeved shirt and dark pants.

In the Dunkin’ Donuts case, the robber appeared to be about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and wore a black jacket, dark pants, and a black and white scarf over what appeared to be dirty blonde hair, police said.

The woman in the Dollar Tree robbery appeared to be between 5 feet-1 inch and 5 feet-4 inches tall, police said. She was wearing a black, hooded jacket, dark pants and a black and white scarf over what appeared to be dirty blonde hair, police said.

Police did not provide information about the two other businesses held up by a female robber with a knife.

Davidson said trauma from being face-to-face with the knife-wielding robber led her employee, 16, to quit.

“Her first job . . . She was just devastated,” Davidson said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.