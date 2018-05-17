TODAY'S PAPER
Dix Hills men charged after $2M of marijuana seized, police say

Troopers found more than 500 pounds of marijuana, worth more than $2 million, State Police said.

Wesley Snider, left, and Steven Polizzi, both of

Wesley Snider, left, and Steven Polizzi, both of Dix Hills, were arrested after marijuana was found, State Police said. Photo Credit: NYSP

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Two Dix Hills men have been ordered held without bail after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of $2 million worth of marijuana, according to State Police and online court records.

Steven Polizzi, 57, and Wesley Snider, 28, were arrested May 9 after a “long-term investigation,” State Police said in a news release.

Troopers said they executed a search warrant at the men’s home on Carlls Straight Path and at two storage facilities on Jericho Turnpike in East Northport.

The troopers recovered more than 500 pounds of marijuana, which has a street value of more than $2 million, and more than $200,000 in cash, the news release said.

They also seized several vehicles and real property worth millions of dollars, the news release said.

Both men were charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of marijuana, State Police said.

Online court records did not have the names of defense attorneys for the defendants.

