Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with a string of gunpoint robberies targeting 7-Eleven stores in Suffolk during the past three months, police said early Friday.

William Jackson, 39, of Scheigel Boulevard in Amityville; Audra Litwin, 33, of Oak Street in Babylon; and Akeel Swazey, 36, who had no current address, held up six stores between March 15 and May 19, said detectives with the Suffolk police department's major case section. Swazey robbed a 7-Eleven in Melville on Route 110 by himself on Dec. 21 and returned with Jackson and Litwin to hold up the store a second time May 18, police said.

The three were arrested Thursday and charged with six counts each of first-degree robbery, police said. Jackson also faces a charge of first-degree criminal contempt and Litwin was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said. Swazey faces an additional first-degree robbery charge for the December Melville holdup. police said.

All three are expected to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police did not release details of the investigation, including what role the three played in the robberies or whether investigators recovered a weapon or cash. Detectives provided no details about the arrests other than they did not take place during a robbery.

The three were charged with holdups in March and in May at the following 7-Eleven stores:

• 140 Little East Neck Road, West Babylon, on May 19 at approximately 9:40 p.m.

• 56 Lowell Ave., North Great River, on May 19 at approximately 2:15 a.m.

• 613 Broadhollow Road, Melville, on May 18 at approximately 1:40 a.m.

• 12 Saxon Ave., Bay Shore, on March 17, at approximately 12:30 a.m.

• 660 Montauk Highway, West Babylon, on March 16 at approximately 11:55 p.m.

• 1003 Route 109, East Farmingdale, on March 15 at approximately 11:45 a.m.