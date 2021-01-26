It turned out to be just an imitation hand gun but a report of an armed man in The Home Depot parking lot in Copiague around 5:15 p.m. Monday led to his arrest and the discovery that he had a stolen credit card and a 2001 Toyota Camry that also had been stolen, Suffolk police said.

Joseph Mancuso, 48, of Central Islip, was also found to be responsible for an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in Deer Park on Sunday night at about 11:20 p.m., police said.

Mancuso was charged with first-degree robbery, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny. His arraignment is set for Tuesday.

Whether he was represented by counsel is not yet known.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Mancuso should call the Suffolk County Police First Squad 631-854-8152.