TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
31° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Central Islip man with fake gun charged in Deer Park 7-11 robbery, Suffolk police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

It turned out to be just an imitation hand gun but a report of an armed man in The Home Depot parking lot in Copiague around 5:15 p.m. Monday led to his arrest and the discovery that he had a stolen credit card and a 2001 Toyota Camry that also had been stolen, Suffolk police said.

Joseph Mancuso, 48, of Central Islip, was also found to be responsible for an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in Deer Park on Sunday night at about 11:20 p.m., police said.

Mancuso was charged with first-degree robbery, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny. His arraignment is set for Tuesday.

Whether he was represented by counsel is not yet known.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Mancuso should call the Suffolk County Police First Squad 631-854-8152.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Jason Munn, seen with his wife Liz at Workers deemed essential by feds still seek state's approval for vaccine 
The National Weather Service said Long Island can expect snow, rain Forecast: Snow, sleet and rain on LI today, but not much accumulation
Private and commercial boats, as well as sheds Some along Grand Canal cool to proposed code changes
A water treatment plant in New Hyde Park North Hempstead plume cleanup projected to take at least until 2044
Suffolk police on an LIE service road in Crash on LIE in Yaphank kills teen, Suffolk police say
The Huntington apartment building where police found the Cops: Man charged with murder in girlfriend's death
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search