Nassau County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in the early morning armed robbery of a 7-Eleven Thursday in Uniondale.

There were no injuries reported and no customers were present at the time.

Police said that shortly before 3:30 a.m. the masked suspect entered the Uniondale Avenue store, displayed a handgun to the male employee and demanded cash from the cash registers.

The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

Police said the suspect is described as a 5-foot-5 male who is believed to be between 15 and 25 years old. He was wearing a ski mask, green army jacket and one glove.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the robbery to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.