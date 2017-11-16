TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 55° Good Morning
Overcast 55° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Uniondale 7-Eleven held up by masked gunman, police say

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Nassau County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in the early morning armed robbery of a 7-Eleven Thursday in Uniondale.

There were no injuries reported and no customers were present at the time.

Police said that shortly before 3:30 a.m. the masked suspect entered the Uniondale Avenue store, displayed a handgun to the male employee and demanded cash from the cash registers.

The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

Police said the suspect is described as a 5-foot-5 male who is believed to be between 15 and 25 years old. He was wearing a ski mask, green army jacket and one glove.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the robbery to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A recent Lego event draws parents and kids. Lego Live coming to NYC
Students are dropped off at Archer Street School Bus strike affecting 4 school districts is over, union says
Portrait of Newsday's Les Payne on Nov. 4, Newsday’s Les Payne to join Hall of Fame
Overnight and morning showers should give way to Forecast: Showers moving across Long Island
Southampton Town Opioid Addiction Task Force co-chairman Jay Hundreds attend East End opioid crisis forum
William Johnson, superintendent of the Rockville Centre school Districts cover bus routes; labor talks end
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE