Suffolk police are searching for a man who robbed an Islip Terrace 7-Eleven at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Police said the man, completely masked and gloved, entered the 7-Eleven at 56 Lowell Ave., displayed what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded cash from an employee at the counter around 2:15 a.m.

The employee handed over cash and the suspect fled the scene on foot, according to police. There were no injuries.

A Melville 7-Eleven at Broadhollow and Ruland roads was also robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

A police spokesman said police are investigating whether the two robberies are related.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robbery to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.