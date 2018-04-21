TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police investigate robbery of 7-Eleven in Patchogue

Suffolk County police respond after a gunman robbed

Suffolk County police respond after a gunman robbed the 7-Eleven on Sunrise Highway's North Service Road in Patchogue early Saturday. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Suffolk County police are investigating an overnight robbery of a 7-Eleven in Patchogue on Saturday.

A man, dressed all in black, entered the store on Sunrise Highway North Service Road at 3:20 a.m., displayed a handgun and demanded cash, police said.

The clerk complied and the man fled, police said. There were no injuries.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

