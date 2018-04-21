Suffolk police investigate robbery of 7-Eleven in Patchogue
Suffolk County police are investigating an overnight robbery of a 7-Eleven in Patchogue on Saturday.
A man, dressed all in black, entered the store on Sunrise Highway North Service Road at 3:20 a.m., displayed a handgun and demanded cash, police said.
The clerk complied and the man fled, police said. There were no injuries.
