Police are searching for two men who robbed a 7-Eleven store in Uniondale at gunpoint Sunday night, stealing cash, cigars and cigarettes.

Nassau County police said the armed robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven on Oak Street at about 9:50 p.m. They said the suspects ran toward Westbury Boulevard. There were no injuries.

One of the suspects wore all denim, a white hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask and tan boots, police said. Police said the other wore a bubble jacket with a fur hood, dark pants, blue sneakers, a blue sports jersey with white and red stripes — and a surgical mask. Both men are believed to be in their 20s, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.