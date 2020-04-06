TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Nassau cops search for armed gunmen who robbed Uniondale 7-Eleven 

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are searching for two men who robbed a 7-Eleven store in Uniondale at gunpoint Sunday night, stealing cash, cigars and cigarettes.

Nassau County police said the armed robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven on Oak Street at about 9:50 p.m. They said the suspects ran toward Westbury Boulevard. There were no injuries.

One of the suspects wore all denim, a white hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask and tan boots, police said. Police said the other wore a bubble jacket with a fur hood, dark pants, blue sneakers, a blue sports jersey with white and red stripes — and a surgical mask. Both men are believed to be in their 20s, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

