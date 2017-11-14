A 45-year-old Riverhead man is facing criminal mischief charges after he threw an object through the front glass window of a 7-Eleven store late Monday, breaking it, police said.

The incident occurred at the store on Old Country Road in Riverhead at about 11:15 p.m., Riverhead Town police said.

Police said that patrol officers arrested Vincent Braunskill, 45, and charged him with second-degree criminal mischief.

He faces arraignment in Riverhead Town Justice Court.