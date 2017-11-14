This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Riverhead man tossed object through 7-Eleven window, cops say

Vincent Braunskill, 45, of Riverhead, was arrested in

Vincent Braunskill, 45, of Riverhead, was arrested in connection with damage to a 7-Eleven on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, Riverhead Town police said. Photo Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
A 45-year-old Riverhead man is facing criminal mischief charges after he threw an object through the front glass window of a 7-Eleven store late Monday, breaking it, police said.

The incident occurred at the store on Old Country Road in Riverhead at about 11:15 p.m., Riverhead Town police said.

Police said that patrol officers arrested Vincent Braunskill, 45, and charged him with second-degree criminal mischief.

He faces arraignment in Riverhead Town Justice Court.

