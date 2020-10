A 7-Eleven clerk chased a shoplifter out of a Melville store and after a confrontation, the would-be thief was killed early Thursday morning, Suffolk police said.

The incident occured around 12:45 a.m., police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the store, located at 24-28 Broadhollow Road, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No further details were provided.