TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Morning
SEARCH
31° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man pretending to be cop abducts teen girl in Lindenhurst, Suffolk police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Two teen girls were lured into a white SUV by a middle-aged man who told them he was a police officer in Lindenhurst on Wednesday — and the younger girl ended up having to fight him off, Suffolk police said.

The girls were walking to the library around 3:35 p.m. when the man told them he would drive them there, police said.

At the library, the man instructed the older girl, 16, to get out so he could talk to the younger girl, who is 14, police said.

He then drove off with her to a nearby park, where he parked the SUV and, police said, "began to touch the girl but she was able to fight him off and flee the vehicle."

The girl ran to a nearby home for help and the homeowner called 911, police said.

The investigation into the impersonation and abduction continues, police added.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Doug Jansson, pastor of Living Word Church in His family needed a miracle and a dying pastor got one
Chairs are spaced six feet apart and face Panel: At-risk kids face deep learning gap in pandemic
The Colonial Revival-style house on Elm Place in Neighbors save 1920s house in Wantagh from demolition
Two parents of Smithtown schoolchildren, Karen Wontrobski-Ricciardi and Smithtown parents plan rally over hybrid school schedule
The entrance to Glacier Ridge Preserve Mountain Bike Diverse Farmingville expects boost from big project
Gavin Vander Schaaf, a sophomore at Westhampton Beach Way to Go! Westhampton Beach student wins courage award
Didn’t find what you were looking for?