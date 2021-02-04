Two teen girls were lured into a white SUV by a middle-aged man who told them he was a police officer in Lindenhurst on Wednesday — and the younger girl ended up having to fight him off, Suffolk police said.

The girls were walking to the library around 3:35 p.m. when the man told them he would drive them there, police said.

At the library, the man instructed the older girl, 16, to get out so he could talk to the younger girl, who is 14, police said.

He then drove off with her to a nearby park, where he parked the SUV and, police said, "began to touch the girl but she was able to fight him off and flee the vehicle."

The girl ran to a nearby home for help and the homeowner called 911, police said.

The investigation into the impersonation and abduction continues, police added.