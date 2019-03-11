TODAY'S PAPER
Bronx man sentenced for murder outside Hempstead bar, DA says

After the stabbing, Rolando Cruz collapsed in front of the bar and was pronounced dead at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola at 1:35 a.m.

Daniel Abrego Davila, 33, was convicted of second

Daniel Abrego Davila, 33, was convicted of second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Nov. 27, 2018. Photo Credit: Nassau Count District Attorney

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
A Bronx man was sentenced to 25 years to life on Monday in the stabbing death of Freeport man in in Hempstead in 2016.

Daniel Abrego Davila, 33, was convicted of second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Nov. 27.

“Rolando Cruz was savagely stabbed by this defendant during a fight outside of a bar,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a news release Monday. “This sentence ensures that this murderer will spend many years behind bars for this reprehensible crime.”

Davila and two friends were attempting to enter the Nuevo Arco Iris bar on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead on April 10, 2016 shortly after 1 a.m. but a bouncer wouldn’t let them in, according to a news release. At the same time Rolando Cruz, 39, of Freeport was leaving the bar.

Prosecutors said Cruz, a landscaper, insulted Davila’s manhood . An enraged Davila, with the help of his friends, attacked Cruz, stabbing him approximately five times in the neck, torso, arm and back.

Cruz collapsed in front of the bar and was pronounced dead at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola at 1:35 a.m.

The friends, William Lopez, 36 of Hempstead, and Jorge Poshon, 31, of Freeport, testified against Davila at trial and pleaded guilty to gang assault and hindering prosecution, respectively.

Police arrested Davila on February 19, 2017 in Hempstead.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

