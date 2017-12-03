TODAY'S PAPER
Upstate man charged in Adelphi, LIU Post burglaries, cops say

Ronnie Garland, 30, of Dewitt, was arrested on burglary and other charges on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
An upstate New York man has been charged with burglarizing buildings on the Adelphi University and LIU Post campuses and taking items that include laptops, wallets, money and credit cards, Nassau County police said.

Police said the burglaries occurred between Sept. 11 and Saturday.

According to detectives, Ronnie Garland, 30, of Dewitt, unlawfully entered multiple buildings throughout the Adelphi campus on South Avenue in Garden City and also a building at the LIU Post campus on Northern Boulevard in Brookville.

“He forcefully entered offices and removed laptops, books, a Nikon camera, LCP Projector, wallets, credit cards, US currency, keys, backpacks and other personal belongings,” a police news release said.

On Saturday, Garland was spotted on the Adelphi campus and the Public Safety and Garden City police departments were contacted, police said. He was arrested later that morning on Cambridge Avenue and Brompton Road in Garden City.

Garland is charged with five counts of third-degree burglary, one count of third-degree attempted burglary, nine counts of criminal possession of stolen property and one count of possession of burglar tools. He was scheduled for arraignment on Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information regarding other burglaries at campuses throughout Nassau County to contact Garden City police at 516-465-4150.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

