Long Island Crime

Hempstead man killed in Queens hit-and-run on Christmas, NYPD say

New York police officer at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Rockaway Boulevard in Queens Wednesday night. Credit: Robert Stridiron

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A Hempstead man who died on Christmas night after he was hit by a truck while walking across Rockaway Boulevard in Queens has been identified as Ainsley Dalrymple, New York City police said.

Dalrymple, 67, suffered severe injuries to his head and body. He was found lying between two parked cars, police said in a statement.

He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Medical Center.

The collision occurred near 114th St at about 9:30 p.m., police said. The truck that hit him, a silver or grey Toyota, did not remain at the scene, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

