A Hempstead man who died on Christmas night after he was hit by a truck while walking across Rockaway Boulevard in Queens has been identified as Ainsley Dalrymple, New York City police said.

Dalrymple, 67, suffered severe injuries to his head and body. He was found lying between two parked cars, police said in a statement.

He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Medical Center.

The collision occurred near 114th St at about 9:30 p.m., police said. The truck that hit him, a silver or grey Toyota, did not remain at the scene, police said.