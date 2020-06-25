More than six months after a Freeport man said he was beaten and injured by village police during his arrest — a scuffle that was captured on video by a neighbor — the Nassau County district attorney’s investigation of the arresting officers remains incomplete.

Freeport officers pulled Akbar Rogers, 45, over a backyard fence of a home on East Seaman Avenue on Dec. 3 and subdued him with punches, kicks and Taser shots while he screamed for help, according to the video. The video of the arrest was widely shared on social media.

Rogers was charged with felony assault, according to court papers — for allegedly struggling with officers and causing one of them “extreme back pain” — and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor. The charges are pending.

Following accusations of police misconduct during the arrest, the Village of Freeport turned the case over to the district attorney’s office.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing, assisted by an independent, nationally recognized use-of-force expert,” Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas’ spokeswoman, Miriam Sholder, said Wednesday when Newsday made an inquiry into the status of the case. “The District Attorney has met with community leaders regarding this case, and she is committed to improving the relationship between law enforcement and the public we serve.”

Sholder did not respond to questions about why the case required an outside expert, provide the expert’s name, release how many other cases an outside expert was brought in for, nor provide a timeline for the probe.

On Thursday afternoon, Rogers is scheduled to speak outside Singas' office at the Nassau County Court building on Old Country Road in Mineola, as he and others will call on the district attorney to charge the eight officers with using excessive force and to drop the charges against him.

During the arrest, Rogers said to police, “I can’t breathe,” according to the video. The officers named by Rogers' legal team are: Michael Kennedy, Vincent Kennedy, Matthew Koutsogiannis, Michael Geniale, Michael Salisbury, Richard Paulik, Kyle Pistani and Thomas Williams. They remain on full duty, according to the village.

The case is a local example, said Rogers’ lawyer, Stephen LaMagna of Garden City, of unchecked allegations of police brutality, the kind that fomented protests nationwide after a bystander’s video emerged of George Floyd being restrained by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes until he died.

In February, LaMagna filed a notice of claim against the village seeking $25 million for "false arrest, false imprisonment, civil rights violations, assault, battery, abuse of process, negligence, negligent hiring, negligent supervision, negligent training, use of excessive force, negligent infliction of emotional distress and malicious prosecution."

A lawyer for the officers, Edward V. Sapone of Manhattan, declined to say whether anyone has testified before a grand jury in the matter, but he said Rogers originally was wanted for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

“He was resisting arrest. He would not let the officers cuff him,” Sapone said, adding: “He was not following their commands ... This case is not about race. Not every case involves police brutality.”

Rogers is an African American; the officers in the video appear to be white. Freeport police said Rogers was reaching for his waistband during the incident.

LaMagna said Rogers denies the assault allegation, a second-degree harassment violation. He allegedly pushed a woman to the ground twice.

Rogers also had faced a traffic violation since November, when police said they first tried to arrest him. On Nov. 3, police said they spotted Rogers in a Mercedes-Benz and chased him, an incident in which they said he reached 100 mph, Freeport Village Attorney Howard Colton said. The chase was aborted for safety reasons, Colton said.

LaMagna said Rogers never fled the police and that there never was a 100-mph pursuit.

LaMagna said his client was not resisting Dec. 3, and that the police violence continued once Rogers was handcuffed, and “the only violence that occurred was committed by members of the Freeport Police Department on an unarmed citizen.”

Colton said the officers "are still working. We’ve heard nothing from the DA’s office to indicate they shouldn’t be.”

He added: “Any action that we would take against the officers would have to be advised to do so by the district attorney’s office.”

Colton declined to say how many officers over the past 10 years had been disciplined.

Rogers had been working in construction, but as a result of injuries from the police encounter — a fractured wrist, shoulder derangement and tear for which he is awaiting surgery and numerous taser burns — he’s been unable to work, LaMagna said.

With Bridget Murphy