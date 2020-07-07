Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said Tuesday she has dropped several charges against Akbar Rogers, the Freeport man whose Dec. 3 arrest by several police officers went viral because of the officers' display of force.

Singas declined to bring charges against at least seven Freeport officers involved, some of whom punched, Tased and kicked Rogers as he lay on the ground.

“When I reviewed video of the December 3, 2019, arrest of Akbar Rogers by the Freeport Police Department, I was deeply troubled by what I saw and heard and directed my Public Corruption Bureau to begin an immediate investigation into the use of force used by the Freeport Police officers,” Singas said in a statement, adding that she also hired a use-of-force expert. “At that time, the Mayor of Freeport also requested that we conduct an independent investigation … Today we are moving to dismiss, in the interest of justice, the charges pending against Akbar Rogers stemming from the December 3, 2019 arrest.”

Singas added that the use-of-force expert, Philip Hayden, determined that the degree of force used to subdue Rogers was “justified by law and policy.”

Rogers was struck many times in his head, face, back and legs even as several officers sat on him, according to the video taken by a neighbor. He was pulled over a chain-link fence in the rear of a home on Seaman Avenue in Freeport by two officers before being pinned to the ground. Police said he was resisting arrest.

“While an independent expert found the level of force used to be justified by law and policy, Mr. Rogers did not attempt to harm the police, and the officer’s injury that formed the basis of the second-degree assault charge was not intentional,” Singas' statement said. “While there was probable cause to charge Mr. Rogers with resisting arrest because he dropped between two fences while running from officers, I have concluded based on the totality of the circumstances these charges should not be pursued. This matter has been referred to the Freeport Police Department for departmental disciplinary review.”

Area activists in December said they were outraged by what happened during the arrest, and viewed it as an example of police brutality. Rogers was being arrested for allegedly pushing a pregnant woman to the floor on Oct. 13 and in November leading police on a high-speed chase. The charge of pushing the woman is still pending, Singas' statement said.

Singas said in the statement that while she was disturbed by the contents of the video capturing the arrest, the officers’ conduct was consistent with their training.

“Dr. Hayden found that the force used was consistent with the officers’ training, and departmental policies making criminal charges against the officers unsustainable,” she said, adding that the harsh language the officers used during the arrest, though, was unacceptable. “Nonetheless, the abusive language depicted in video of the incident, with an officer responding to Mr. Rogers’ assertion that he could not breathe with '[expletive] you,' and calling him a 'piece of [expletive]' is reprehensible and warrants discipline.”

Attorney William Petrillo, who represents the officers, said in a statement that “these officers work very hard to protect the community they care deeply about. The reality is that sometimes police work requires the reasonable use of force, like in this case. They would like to see the community have the peace and unity Jesus died to give us.”

Singas said the case is related to the debate going on nationally over police practices, following the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

“I have listened as thousands of our neighbors have marched in the street against racism and police misconduct, and there is discord between law enforcement training and use-of-force policies and the expectations of the communities we serve,” she said. “While the force used against Akbar Rogers was lawful and consistent with officer training, public outrage over this case — and many others that have gripped the nation — make clear that the techniques used by police to subdue those who resist them must be examined and calibrated to minimize harm and to build public trust.”

Singas’ office didn’t respond to a request later Tuesday for any written report on the case by the expert, how much he was paid and by which source of funds, and details about any past case in which an such an expert was brought in.

The charges against Rogers — including a felony assault charge for allegedly struggling with officers and causing one of them “extreme back pain,” along with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor — had been pending, compounded by the courts being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re thankful that the district attorney has dismissed these unsupported and offensive charges against Mr. Rogers,” said one of Rogers’ attorneys, Steve LaMagna of Garden City. “This is not only a victory for Mr. Rogers, but a victory for all decent people who live in a civilized society. We now call upon the district attorney to hold accountable these police officers who brutalize the very citizens they are sworn to protect, as well as those who attempted to cover up what these police officers have done … The Village of Freeport and Freeport Police Department have done nothing to hold these police officers accountable for their actions other than to make excuses and defend the indefensible.”

Two of the police officers involved in the arrest of Rogers in December are the mayor’s sons.

During the hearing in Mineola where the charges were formally dropped Tuesday, Singas reiterated her concern that to prosecute the case would not be in the interest of justice as police practices remain under intense national scrutiny.

"At this time, when jurisdictions nationwide are examining how law enforcement uses force, dismissing this case will help to build confidence in the criminal justice system and allow the Village of Freeport to begin to move forward in a productive way, working to rebuild a trusting relationship between the police and the community,” according to a transcript of the proceeding.

With Bridget Murphy