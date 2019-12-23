A lawyer for Akbar Rogers, the Freeport man whose controversial police arrest was captured on cellphone video, on Monday requested that his client’s case be turned over to a grand jury.

Manhattan-based attorney Randy Zelin made the request to Judge Anthony W. Paradiso in Nassau County Court in Mineola during the 9:30 a.m. court proceeding.

Rogers’ arrest Dec. 3 was captured by a neighbor on a video that went viral. The video showed at least seven officers involved, with at least two appearing to punch the suspect while he was on the ground yelling for help. Another officer appeared to kick Rogers, 44, who was pulled over a chain-link fence and eventually pinned to the ground behind a home on East Seaman Avenue.

“Today, we defy these police officers and we invite these officers to walk into a grand jury room, raise their right hands and say they were lawfully executing an arrest,” Zelin said on behalf of his client after the court hearing. “What they were doing was pulverizing and executing my client. This was an unlawful arrest.”

A couple of protesters stood outside the courthouse Monday morning calling for justice.

“No Justice, no peace. No racist police. Justice for Akbar,” the protesters yelled.

“I came out because I don’t like what they did to my friend Akbar. I came out to support those who have been put into the prison system unfairly. I came out to speak against racism and police brutality,” said Felita Jones, 46, of Freeport.

Rogers, wearing a white collared shirt and black jacket, attended the hearing but didn’t speak.

Officers came to arrest Rogers on a warrant for a traffic charge, as well as a separate incident in which he allegedly pushed a woman to the ground twice, police have said. Police said he led them on a 100-mph auto chase in November.

The officers involved, including the son of Freeport Village Mayor Robert Kennedy, remain on duty.

Freeport Police said it followed proper procedure, though the Nassau County district attorney's office has been asked to look into the arrest.

“The way this man was treated was beyond abominable,” Zelin said. “It was horrifying and jaw-dropping.”

The video has sparked outrage from some Long Island residents and activists, particularly because the officers appear to be mostly white, while the suspect is black.

“I have to advocate for a change in the system. Something has to be done. These cops are framing people and they are arresting people,” protester Justise Jones, 38, of Freeport, said outside the courtroom.