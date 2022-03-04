A former Sayville middle school teacher is accused of providing alcohol to a student in 2020, Suffolk County police said.

Jason Ferremi, 36, of Sayville, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said in a Friday news release.

In May 2021, Sayville school administrators contacted police regarding alleged conduct by Ferremi, police said.

Police said "an extensive investigation" determined Ferremi invited a student to his home on Pine Street in Sayville and gave the then 16-year-old boy alcohol in December 2020.

Ferremi is expected to be arraigned on March 24, police said.

It’s not immediately known if Ferremi has an attorney.

"The police have informed the Sayville School District of the situation regarding a former employee, who last worked in our district at the end of the 2021 school year," district spokeswoman Linda Mittiga said in a statement Friday night. "Sayville Schools takes the welfare of our students very seriously and, as always, the authorities have our full cooperation."

Salary records of Ferremi date back to 2009, according to the SeeThroughNY database compiled by the Empire Center for Public Policy, a think tank in Albany.